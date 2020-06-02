All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:53 AM

742 Cannen John Lane

742 Cannen John Lane · No Longer Available
Location

742 Cannen John Lane, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
AMAZING TOWNHOME CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!! Gorgeous townhome has all of the amenities which include stainless steel appliances, granite, wood and marble floors. Enjoy the views of the city on your very own ROOF TOP BALCONY! Enjoy the spaciousness of the 14ft ceilings and open floor plan. Very large master bedroom on the 3rd floor which includes washer and dryer. Next to master is a loft area that can either be used as an office or den. Home is 1700 sq.ft, 2 bed 2.5 bath with extra bedroom on 1st floor with attached bath. Come see to appreciate!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Cannen John Lane have any available units?
742 Cannen John Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 Cannen John Lane have?
Some of 742 Cannen John Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Cannen John Lane currently offering any rent specials?
742 Cannen John Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Cannen John Lane pet-friendly?
No, 742 Cannen John Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 742 Cannen John Lane offer parking?
No, 742 Cannen John Lane does not offer parking.
Does 742 Cannen John Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 Cannen John Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Cannen John Lane have a pool?
No, 742 Cannen John Lane does not have a pool.
Does 742 Cannen John Lane have accessible units?
No, 742 Cannen John Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Cannen John Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Cannen John Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

