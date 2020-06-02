742 Cannen John Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

AMAZING TOWNHOME CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!! Gorgeous townhome has all of the amenities which include stainless steel appliances, granite, wood and marble floors. Enjoy the views of the city on your very own ROOF TOP BALCONY! Enjoy the spaciousness of the 14ft ceilings and open floor plan. Very large master bedroom on the 3rd floor which includes washer and dryer. Next to master is a loft area that can either be used as an office or den. Home is 1700 sq.ft, 2 bed 2.5 bath with extra bedroom on 1st floor with attached bath. Come see to appreciate!!