Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Updated 3-bedroom 2 bathroom Austin Stone home near Inwood Village. This spacious home with hardwood floors has an updated kitchen open to the family room and stainless appliances with a gas range. Window coverings, fenced yard and air-conditioned quarters in the back perfect for a home office. Tons of living space. Landlord will not lease to 3 unrelated tenants.