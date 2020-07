Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This charming, well maintained, and spacious 1911sf home has 3bdrms, 2bath, 2 living and 2 dining rooms. Furnished with Stainless steel appliances less than 2 years old. Oakstone property has atrium french patio doors, covered patio with fish pond in backyard. Nicely landscaped. Minutes from four major highways (I20, 408, 35E and 67S). Must see to appreciate.