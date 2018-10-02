All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7343 Wellcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7343 Wellcrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7343 Wellcrest Drive

7343 Wellcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7343 Wellcrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated half-duplex in Crest Meadow Estates. You can't beat this location!! New soft-close bathroom cabinets with quartz countertops. White subway tile in the showers. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and living area. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, new backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Two large living areas with an abundance of natural light. Vinyl floors throughout and ceramic tile in the living room. Generous closets and storage through the duplex. A nice grassy yard and patio. Fridge, washer, and dryer included. Yard to be maintained by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7343 Wellcrest Drive have any available units?
7343 Wellcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7343 Wellcrest Drive have?
Some of 7343 Wellcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7343 Wellcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7343 Wellcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7343 Wellcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7343 Wellcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7343 Wellcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 7343 Wellcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7343 Wellcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7343 Wellcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7343 Wellcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7343 Wellcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7343 Wellcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7343 Wellcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7343 Wellcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7343 Wellcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University