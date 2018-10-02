7343 Wellcrest Drive

Amenities

Beautifully renovated half-duplex in Crest Meadow Estates. You can't beat this location!! New soft-close bathroom cabinets with quartz countertops. White subway tile in the showers. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and living area. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, new backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Two large living areas with an abundance of natural light. Vinyl floors throughout and ceramic tile in the living room. Generous closets and storage through the duplex. A nice grassy yard and patio. Fridge, washer, and dryer included. Yard to be maintained by tenant.