All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7328 Mimosa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7328 Mimosa Lane
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:40 PM

7328 Mimosa Lane

7328 Mimosa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7328 Mimosa Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Coveted North Dallas. Spacious layout & hardwood floors. Formal dining & living rooms boast floor to ceiling windows. Expansive family room has built-in desk & wet bar adorned with iron. Casual dining hosts built-in hutch, stainless steel refrigerator & microwave, double oven, gas cooktop, island & granite counters. Split bedroom floorplan with guest bedroom & en suite bath, plus study-den that also works as 5th bedroom. 2 secondary bedrooms share a jack & jill bath. Relax in master suite & bath. Stylish metal doors at entry and patio have been updated. Enjoy the backyard with 388 sf of covered patio for outdoor living & play pool; great for entertaining! Many built-ins, metal roof, radiant barrier, LED lights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7328 Mimosa Lane have any available units?
7328 Mimosa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7328 Mimosa Lane have?
Some of 7328 Mimosa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7328 Mimosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7328 Mimosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7328 Mimosa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7328 Mimosa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7328 Mimosa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7328 Mimosa Lane offers parking.
Does 7328 Mimosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7328 Mimosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7328 Mimosa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7328 Mimosa Lane has a pool.
Does 7328 Mimosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 7328 Mimosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7328 Mimosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7328 Mimosa Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University