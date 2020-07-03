7328 Mimosa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Coveted North Dallas. Spacious layout & hardwood floors. Formal dining & living rooms boast floor to ceiling windows. Expansive family room has built-in desk & wet bar adorned with iron. Casual dining hosts built-in hutch, stainless steel refrigerator & microwave, double oven, gas cooktop, island & granite counters. Split bedroom floorplan with guest bedroom & en suite bath, plus study-den that also works as 5th bedroom. 2 secondary bedrooms share a jack & jill bath. Relax in master suite & bath. Stylish metal doors at entry and patio have been updated. Enjoy the backyard with 388 sf of covered patio for outdoor living & play pool; great for entertaining! Many built-ins, metal roof, radiant barrier, LED lights.