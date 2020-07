Amenities

NICE 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME IN HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS. HOUSE HAS 2 LIVING AREAS. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW FRONT DOOR. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE C-TOPS. NEW BATH TUB, TILE WALLS & FLOORS. KITCHEN HAS NEW SS APPLIANCES - DW, GAS RANGE, REFRIG W-ICE MAKER AND NEW VENT-A-HOOD. FENCED IN BACKYARD, AND 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENERS & KEYPAD. GARAGE PROVIDES WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS. CENTRAL HVAC AND ELEC. PANEL. NEW THERMAL PANE WINDOWS.