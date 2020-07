Amenities

Private Oasis minutes outside downtown Dallas with breathtaking creek and pool views. This ranch style house is truly unique with parts of the house built directly over the creek. Gorgeous finish outs with exquisite lighting in all the rooms, Kitchen Features Stunning Stainless Steele Appliances with Granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors throughout making a cozy feeling. Large windows for ample lighting make this a 1 of a kind home!