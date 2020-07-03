7319 Briarnoll Drive

Amenities

granite counters 24hr maintenance fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

This extraordinary, one story, custom home, rests on a lot that backs up to a walking trail, providing privacy for your backyard entertainment. Upon entry of this fantastic home, you will find a formal living and dining area with a large brick fireplace. The open concept kitchen, with a breakfast area, ample cabinets, a double oven and granite countertops, overlooks the second living area with high ceilings. With four bedrooms and three full baths, this house is a great place for you to call home. Schedule an appointment today! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.