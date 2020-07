Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7315 Albert Williams Drive Dallas, TX 75241 - This is a charming three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in an established neighborhood. This home features an attached garage. This is just minutes from the University of North Texas Dallas campus making it great for students and faculty. Close to shopping and schools!



