Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great open floor plan one story in a great location that feeds to West Plano Schools. Beautiful drive up with heavily treed lot and large backyard. Granite island kitchen, wet bar, gas fire place, two living areas. Large master with sitting area and updated bathroom featuring double vanity with two walk in closets. Suburb location, great access to highways, shopping, and restaurants. This is a must see!