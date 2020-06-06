All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7306 Hiddencreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7306 Hiddencreek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7306 Hiddencreek Drive

7306 Hiddencreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7306 Hiddencreek Drive, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This bright and spacious home sits on a cul-de-sac in a sought after neighborhood. The backyard pool has an attached spa and waterfall! Soak up the sun in privacy while surrounded by tall trees, or take a walk or bike ride on the path just steps from the house. There is also a creek that runs along the back of the lot. The home is freshly painted, has wood and tile floors and has recently had new carpet installed. Tall windows overlook the backyard pool and let in plenty of light while the wood fence maintains privacy. Crown molding, 2 fireplaces and a wet bar make this a perfect home for entertaining or relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 Hiddencreek Drive have any available units?
7306 Hiddencreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7306 Hiddencreek Drive have?
Some of 7306 Hiddencreek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 Hiddencreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Hiddencreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Hiddencreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7306 Hiddencreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7306 Hiddencreek Drive offer parking?
No, 7306 Hiddencreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7306 Hiddencreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7306 Hiddencreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Hiddencreek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7306 Hiddencreek Drive has a pool.
Does 7306 Hiddencreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7306 Hiddencreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Hiddencreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7306 Hiddencreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University