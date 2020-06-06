7306 Hiddencreek Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace carpet oven

This bright and spacious home sits on a cul-de-sac in a sought after neighborhood. The backyard pool has an attached spa and waterfall! Soak up the sun in privacy while surrounded by tall trees, or take a walk or bike ride on the path just steps from the house. There is also a creek that runs along the back of the lot. The home is freshly painted, has wood and tile floors and has recently had new carpet installed. Tall windows overlook the backyard pool and let in plenty of light while the wood fence maintains privacy. Crown molding, 2 fireplaces and a wet bar make this a perfect home for entertaining or relaxing.