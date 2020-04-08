All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

7303 Bucknell Drive

7303 Bucknell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7303 Bucknell Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming University Terrace jewel sits in a great neighborhood, close to everything. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout w loads of stylish updates. Large living area w wood burning fireplace, French doors to large patio, back yard w plenty of room for fun. Bedrooms have lots of light, generous closet space. Roomy galley kitchen w granite, loads of storage, stainless appliances, gas range. Breakfast nook and bonus area lead from kitchen to full size laundry area and pantry, then into additional living quarters created from attached garage conversion. This space has full bath w walk in closet, kitchenette, and separate French door entry into main bedroom, living area.
Come see this one to fully appreciate it!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7303 Bucknell Drive have any available units?
7303 Bucknell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7303 Bucknell Drive have?
Some of 7303 Bucknell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7303 Bucknell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7303 Bucknell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 Bucknell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7303 Bucknell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7303 Bucknell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7303 Bucknell Drive offers parking.
Does 7303 Bucknell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7303 Bucknell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 Bucknell Drive have a pool?
No, 7303 Bucknell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7303 Bucknell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7303 Bucknell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 Bucknell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7303 Bucknell Drive has units with dishwashers.

