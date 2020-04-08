7303 Bucknell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming University Terrace jewel sits in a great neighborhood, close to everything. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout w loads of stylish updates. Large living area w wood burning fireplace, French doors to large patio, back yard w plenty of room for fun. Bedrooms have lots of light, generous closet space. Roomy galley kitchen w granite, loads of storage, stainless appliances, gas range. Breakfast nook and bonus area lead from kitchen to full size laundry area and pantry, then into additional living quarters created from attached garage conversion. This space has full bath w walk in closet, kitchenette, and separate French door entry into main bedroom, living area.

Come see this one to fully appreciate it!.