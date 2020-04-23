7254 Edgerton Drive

Amenities

Updated home in sought-after University Manor neighborhood. Very convenient to White Rock Lake, downtown, and Park Cities. New carpet, new hardwood flooring throughout, new paint, and updated bathrooms. Large kitchen which opens to TV room and back playroom or sunroom. Crown moldings, recessed lighting, and oversized utility room. Master suite with separate entrance from other 2 bedrooms; renovated bathroom with large closet, terrazo floors and shower, etc. Fenced backyard with mature trees.