7254 Edgerton Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:32 AM

7254 Edgerton Drive

7254 Edgerton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7254 Edgerton Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home in sought-after University Manor neighborhood. Very convenient to White Rock Lake, downtown, and Park Cities. New carpet, new hardwood flooring throughout, new paint, and updated bathrooms. Large kitchen which opens to TV room and back playroom or sunroom. Crown moldings, recessed lighting, and oversized utility room. Master suite with separate entrance from other 2 bedrooms; renovated bathroom with large closet, terrazo floors and shower, etc. Fenced backyard with mature trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7254 Edgerton Drive have any available units?
7254 Edgerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7254 Edgerton Drive have?
Some of 7254 Edgerton Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7254 Edgerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7254 Edgerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7254 Edgerton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7254 Edgerton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7254 Edgerton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7254 Edgerton Drive offers parking.
Does 7254 Edgerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7254 Edgerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7254 Edgerton Drive have a pool?
No, 7254 Edgerton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7254 Edgerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 7254 Edgerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7254 Edgerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7254 Edgerton Drive has units with dishwashers.

