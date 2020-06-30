All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

725 Lowell Street

725 Lowell Street · No Longer Available
Location

725 Lowell Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Gorgeous four-bedroom, three-bath home in coveted Junius Heights historic district remodeled from top to bottom! Hardwood floors throughout downstairs. Granite countertops, SS appliances, gas stove and designer touches including subway tile adorn sleek kitchen overlooking main living area. Master plus second bedroom and full bath on first floor, two bedrooms and gameroom up, plus perfect study or office nook. This rare find offers a modern floorplan with the historic beauty of Munger Place. Charming 1915 architecture was retained outside the home. Wrap-around patio leads to quaint backyard deck and pergola. Minutes from downtown Dallas, and shops, restaurants, Lakewood theater and White Rock Lake. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Lowell Street have any available units?
725 Lowell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Lowell Street have?
Some of 725 Lowell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Lowell Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 Lowell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Lowell Street pet-friendly?
No, 725 Lowell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 725 Lowell Street offer parking?
Yes, 725 Lowell Street offers parking.
Does 725 Lowell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Lowell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Lowell Street have a pool?
No, 725 Lowell Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 Lowell Street have accessible units?
No, 725 Lowell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Lowell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Lowell Street has units with dishwashers.

