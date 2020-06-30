725 Lowell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking media room

Gorgeous four-bedroom, three-bath home in coveted Junius Heights historic district remodeled from top to bottom! Hardwood floors throughout downstairs. Granite countertops, SS appliances, gas stove and designer touches including subway tile adorn sleek kitchen overlooking main living area. Master plus second bedroom and full bath on first floor, two bedrooms and gameroom up, plus perfect study or office nook. This rare find offers a modern floorplan with the historic beauty of Munger Place. Charming 1915 architecture was retained outside the home. Wrap-around patio leads to quaint backyard deck and pergola. Minutes from downtown Dallas, and shops, restaurants, Lakewood theater and White Rock Lake. Welcome home!