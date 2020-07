7236 Helsem Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MAGNIFICENT EXECUTIVE HM AT SUPERB WATERFORD ON THE PARK IN PRESTON HOLLOW! THIS DISTINCTLY ATTRACTIVE RESIDENCE BOASTS THE PERFECT MIX OF MODERN TOUCHES AND CLASSICAL ELEGANCE. JUST UPDATED, THIS PRESTON HOLLOW JEWEL FEATURES A CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY AND INVITING ENTRY LEADING TO A WELL APPOINTED FLOOR-PLAN. SPACIOUS GOURMET KITCHEN OPENS TO AMPLE LIVING AREA COMPLETE WITH COZY FIRE PLACE. KING SIZED MASTER SUITE FEATURING AN ARRAY OF RADIANT WINDOWS PLUS LAVISH MASTER BATH AND LARGE CLOSET COMPLETE WITH HIGH END BUILT IN CABINETRY AND CEDAR ROOM. GENEROUS LIVING AND DINING AREAS PLUS CAPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS MAKE THIS MAGNIFICENT HOME TRULY UNIQUE. DISTINGUISHED AND QUIET LOCATION. THIS GEM IS A MUST SEE *