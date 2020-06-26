Rent Calculator
7227 Dalewood Lane
7227 Dalewood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7227 Dalewood Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION. LAKEWOOD WHITE ROCK LAKE AREA.
BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS, CHA, CEILING FANS, DISHWASHER
FENCED YARD. AND PETS OK
FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS.
Owner is listing broker and landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7227 Dalewood Lane have any available units?
7227 Dalewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7227 Dalewood Lane have?
Some of 7227 Dalewood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7227 Dalewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7227 Dalewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7227 Dalewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7227 Dalewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7227 Dalewood Lane offer parking?
No, 7227 Dalewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7227 Dalewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7227 Dalewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7227 Dalewood Lane have a pool?
No, 7227 Dalewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7227 Dalewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7227 Dalewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7227 Dalewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7227 Dalewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
