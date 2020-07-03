7219 E Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Clean property with fresh paint, recessed lights, ceiling fans, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. Lakewood Elementary school. 2 large living areas to spread out, and a small office in the back. Circular drive allows for easy access and carport in the back. Backyard has a large deck for relaxing. Covered parking and plenty of storage in the carport. 10x20 area and additional storage area above the carport for storage. Tenant maintains lawn. Washer and Dryer available to rent for $50 per month. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all information.