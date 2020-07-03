All apartments in Dallas
7219 E Mockingbird Lane

7219 East Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7219 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Clean property with fresh paint, recessed lights, ceiling fans, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. Lakewood Elementary school. 2 large living areas to spread out, and a small office in the back. Circular drive allows for easy access and carport in the back. Backyard has a large deck for relaxing. Covered parking and plenty of storage in the carport. 10x20 area and additional storage area above the carport for storage. Tenant maintains lawn. Washer and Dryer available to rent for $50 per month. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 E Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
7219 E Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7219 E Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 7219 E Mockingbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 E Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7219 E Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 E Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7219 E Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7219 E Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7219 E Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 7219 E Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7219 E Mockingbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 E Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 7219 E Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7219 E Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 7219 E Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 E Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7219 E Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.

