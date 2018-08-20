719 Fairwood Drive

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Oak Cliff features laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new bathroom fixtures, central heat/air and ceiling fans throughout! The home has a driveway and a fenced-in backyard. Here, you'll be centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment all around, and are just a few streets from 35E for a quick commute around Dallas. You'll also be a short drive from Beckley Heights Park and TG Terry Elementary School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities, and appliances are included.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.