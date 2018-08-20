All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 719 Fairwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
719 Fairwood Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

719 Fairwood Drive

719 Fairwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

719 Fairwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Oak Cliff features laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new bathroom fixtures, central heat/air and ceiling fans throughout! The home has a driveway and a fenced-in backyard. Here, you'll be centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment all around, and are just a few streets from 35E for a quick commute around Dallas. You'll also be a short drive from Beckley Heights Park and TG Terry Elementary School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities, and appliances are included.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Fairwood Drive have any available units?
719 Fairwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Fairwood Drive have?
Some of 719 Fairwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Fairwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Fairwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Fairwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Fairwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 719 Fairwood Drive offer parking?
No, 719 Fairwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 719 Fairwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Fairwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Fairwood Drive have a pool?
No, 719 Fairwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 Fairwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Fairwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Fairwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Fairwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University