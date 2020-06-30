All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7151 Gaston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7151 Gaston Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:20 PM

7151 Gaston Avenue

7151 Gaston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7151 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Updated 2b, 2.1ba condo zoned to Lakewood Elementary. Meticulously maintained featuring large windows, engineered hardwood floors downstairs, granite countertops, white subway tile in kitchen, wood accent wall in dining area, painted brick decorative fireplace in living room. Relaxing, private fenced­-in patio. Pool with hot tub on premises. Private 1 car attached garage with storage and washer dryer hook­ups. Amazing location with quick access to White Rock Lake and Santa Fe trails. Walking distance to YMCA, Tom Thumb, and popular local restaurants. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7151 Gaston Avenue have any available units?
7151 Gaston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7151 Gaston Avenue have?
Some of 7151 Gaston Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7151 Gaston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7151 Gaston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7151 Gaston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7151 Gaston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7151 Gaston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7151 Gaston Avenue offers parking.
Does 7151 Gaston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7151 Gaston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7151 Gaston Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7151 Gaston Avenue has a pool.
Does 7151 Gaston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7151 Gaston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7151 Gaston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7151 Gaston Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University