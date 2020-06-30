7151 Gaston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Updated 2b, 2.1ba condo zoned to Lakewood Elementary. Meticulously maintained featuring large windows, engineered hardwood floors downstairs, granite countertops, white subway tile in kitchen, wood accent wall in dining area, painted brick decorative fireplace in living room. Relaxing, private fenced­-in patio. Pool with hot tub on premises. Private 1 car attached garage with storage and washer dryer hook­ups. Amazing location with quick access to White Rock Lake and Santa Fe trails. Walking distance to YMCA, Tom Thumb, and popular local restaurants. Pet friendly.