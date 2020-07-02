All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:40 AM

7119 E Mockingbird Lane

7119 East Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7119 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Showings allowed starting Friday, February 28. Charming, completely renovated 3 bed, 3 bath mid-century home in Lakewood Elementary School District. Genuine hard wood flooring throughout home with ceramic tile in all baths and kitchen. Brand new wood deck spans the width of the home off the back door. Backyard is a nice size with some shade trees on it's perimeter. Home has almost all new windows and foundation work was completed in 2018. With an added circular drive in front of home plus a deep side driveway, there is room for 5 or more cars to park IN ADDITION to a 2 car garage. Great neighborhood! White Rock Lake and the Dog park are within walking distance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 E Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
7119 E Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7119 E Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 7119 E Mockingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7119 E Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7119 E Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 E Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7119 E Mockingbird Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7119 E Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7119 E Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 7119 E Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7119 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 E Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 7119 E Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7119 E Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 7119 E Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 E Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7119 E Mockingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

