7119 E Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Showings allowed starting Friday, February 28. Charming, completely renovated 3 bed, 3 bath mid-century home in Lakewood Elementary School District. Genuine hard wood flooring throughout home with ceramic tile in all baths and kitchen. Brand new wood deck spans the width of the home off the back door. Backyard is a nice size with some shade trees on it's perimeter. Home has almost all new windows and foundation work was completed in 2018. With an added circular drive in front of home plus a deep side driveway, there is room for 5 or more cars to park IN ADDITION to a 2 car garage. Great neighborhood! White Rock Lake and the Dog park are within walking distance!