Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

What an opportunity! Bright, sunny, large rooms and a very practical design. Dining area overlooks patio, great for grilling and morning coffee. Large master with private balcony. Built in speakers in Living room and Master bedroom. Set in the much sought after Plano School District and the popular North Dallas area. This is truly a must see!