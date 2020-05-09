All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:00 PM

7110 Casablanca Court

7110 Casablanca Court · No Longer Available
Location

7110 Casablanca Court, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood on the Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This spacious half duplex is in a highly sought after area. Split bedrooms. VERY Large living room and kitchen. 2 dining areas. Lot's of closet space and storage. Wood laminate floors throughout with ceramic in kitchen & baths. Richardson ISD. New fence. Owner takes care of this home very well! Let us know your needs. A major re-development of Hillcrest Village Shopping Center, down the street, which will include the addition of a 1.5 true City given park in the very center of the property coming. Great area. Great magnet school. Pet restrictions, and No cats. Great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 Casablanca Court have any available units?
7110 Casablanca Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7110 Casablanca Court have?
Some of 7110 Casablanca Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 Casablanca Court currently offering any rent specials?
7110 Casablanca Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 Casablanca Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7110 Casablanca Court is pet friendly.
Does 7110 Casablanca Court offer parking?
No, 7110 Casablanca Court does not offer parking.
Does 7110 Casablanca Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 Casablanca Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 Casablanca Court have a pool?
No, 7110 Casablanca Court does not have a pool.
Does 7110 Casablanca Court have accessible units?
No, 7110 Casablanca Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 Casablanca Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7110 Casablanca Court has units with dishwashers.

