7110 Casablanca Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities pet friendly

This spacious half duplex is in a highly sought after area. Split bedrooms. VERY Large living room and kitchen. 2 dining areas. Lot's of closet space and storage. Wood laminate floors throughout with ceramic in kitchen & baths. Richardson ISD. New fence. Owner takes care of this home very well! Let us know your needs. A major re-development of Hillcrest Village Shopping Center, down the street, which will include the addition of a 1.5 true City given park in the very center of the property coming. Great area. Great magnet school. Pet restrictions, and No cats. Great home.