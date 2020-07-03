711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

We would love to welcome residents to our new and improved unit! This apartment is beautifully renovated with great new flooring, a cozy new paint job, a stylish new stove and refrigerator, shiny new faucets, a wonderfully new A/C individual unit for those hot summer days, and new light fixtures that tie the whole apartment together.



The new doesn't stop there! We also have all new roofing! If you like new, this is the apartment for you!



We also love to inform new residents about the surrounding community.



Geneva Apartments is conveniently located in Dallas, TX. In addition to being right on a DART bus line that has transfers throughout Dallas, it offers bus services for the nearby Dallas Independent Recognized Schools. In fact, James Bowie Elementary School, Hector P. Garcia Middle School and WH Adamson High School are just minutes away from the property.



Residents are just blocks away from beautiful parks, including Lake Cliff Park and Oak Cliff Founders Park. There are even several places to dine at off of N. Zang Blvd. along with convenience stores in the same area.



The spacious one and 2-bedroom apartment homes have beautiful floor plans designed for comfort. Don't forget to bring Lassy or whiskers along for the ride, because we allow pets too! Laundry facilities are on-site to make daily tasks easy, making this the ideal location for anyone in need of a comfortable apartment home.