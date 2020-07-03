All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:35 AM

711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207

711 North Ewing Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Cliff
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

711 North Ewing Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Lake Cliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
We would love to welcome residents to our new and improved unit! This apartment is beautifully renovated with great new flooring, a cozy new paint job, a stylish new stove and refrigerator, shiny new faucets, a wonderfully new A/C individual unit for those hot summer days, and new light fixtures that tie the whole apartment together.

The new doesn't stop there! We also have all new roofing! If you like new, this is the apartment for you!

We also love to inform new residents about the surrounding community.

Geneva Apartments is conveniently located in Dallas, TX. In addition to being right on a DART bus line that has transfers throughout Dallas, it offers bus services for the nearby Dallas Independent Recognized Schools. In fact, James Bowie Elementary School, Hector P. Garcia Middle School and WH Adamson High School are just minutes away from the property.

Residents are just blocks away from beautiful parks, including Lake Cliff Park and Oak Cliff Founders Park. There are even several places to dine at off of N. Zang Blvd. along with convenience stores in the same area.

The spacious one and 2-bedroom apartment homes have beautiful floor plans designed for comfort. Don't forget to bring Lassy or whiskers along for the ride, because we allow pets too! Laundry facilities are on-site to make daily tasks easy, making this the ideal location for anyone in need of a comfortable apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 have any available units?
711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 have?
Some of 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 currently offering any rent specials?
711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 is pet friendly.
Does 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 offer parking?
Yes, 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 offers parking.
Does 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 have a pool?
No, 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 does not have a pool.
Does 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 have accessible units?
No, 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 N Ewing Avenue, Apt 207 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University