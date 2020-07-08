All apartments in Dallas
7107 Winding Creek
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:40 PM

7107 Winding Creek

7107 Winding Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

7107 Winding Creek Road, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is our beautiful Cadley floor plan. Home features a nice open floorplan with a large combined living and dining area. Kitchen features granite with all stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and a pantry! Home features one bathroom with access from master and common areas. 2 secondary bedrooms separate from master. Laundry closet with connections for stackable unit. 2 car garage with remotes. Large backyard.

3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g5AnUVwHzKo
Virtual Walk Through - https://youtu.be/ToUVbN0j7Tc

Looking for something smaller? Larger? Different floor plan? We have several 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans available. All homes will all feature cool gray tones, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch wood blinds, and much more. Apply today to reserve your brand new home! Visit our website or call us for more information 210-996-2442 - www.BrandywineHomesUSA.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 4/20/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 Winding Creek have any available units?
7107 Winding Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7107 Winding Creek have?
Some of 7107 Winding Creek's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7107 Winding Creek currently offering any rent specials?
7107 Winding Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 Winding Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 7107 Winding Creek is pet friendly.
Does 7107 Winding Creek offer parking?
Yes, 7107 Winding Creek offers parking.
Does 7107 Winding Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7107 Winding Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 Winding Creek have a pool?
No, 7107 Winding Creek does not have a pool.
Does 7107 Winding Creek have accessible units?
No, 7107 Winding Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 Winding Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7107 Winding Creek has units with dishwashers.

