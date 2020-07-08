7107 Winding Creek

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is our beautiful Cadley floor plan. Home features a nice open floorplan with a large combined living and dining area. Kitchen features granite with all stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and a pantry! Home features one bathroom with access from master and common areas. 2 secondary bedrooms separate from master. Laundry closet with connections for stackable unit. 2 car garage with remotes. Large backyard.



3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g5AnUVwHzKo

Virtual Walk Through - https://youtu.be/ToUVbN0j7Tc



Looking for something smaller? Larger? Different floor plan? We have several 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans available. All homes will all feature cool gray tones, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch wood blinds, and much more. Apply today to reserve your brand new home! Visit our website or call us for more information 210-996-2442 - www.BrandywineHomesUSA.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 4/20/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.