7107 Winding Creek

This is our beautiful Cadley floor plan. Home features a nice open floorplan with a large combined living and dining area. Kitchen features granite with all stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and a pantry! Home features one bathroom with access from master and common areas. 2 secondary bedrooms separate from master. Laundry closet with connections for stackable unit. 2 car garage with remotes. Large backyard.
3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=g5AnUVwHzKo
Virtual Walk Through - https://youtu.be/ToUVbN0j7Tc
Looking for something smaller? Larger? Different floor plan? We have several 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans available. All homes will all feature cool gray tones, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch wood blinds, and much more. Apply today to reserve your brand new home! Visit our website or call us for more information 210-996-2442 - www.BrandywineHomesUSA.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available 4/20/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.