Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This light, bright, and beautifully updated home is just waiting for you to make it your own. This Lake Highlands (Merriman Park Elementary) charmer has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, and is on an over-sized .311 acre lot with gorgeous mature trees in front and backyard.



Owner is offering a reduced monthly rate of $2,950 with 2 year lease.

Owner will handle lawn care and maintenance