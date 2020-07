Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

This is a beautifully maintained home. The home features two living spaces, four bedrooms, fireplace, refrigerator, RV or boat parking, gas, built-ins, a true master suite, sprinklers and much more. $40 app fee per adult over 18 years old. TAR application required. Also, two months of income statements and copy of valid ID.