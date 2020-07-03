All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 705 N Houston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
705 N Houston Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

705 N Houston Street

705 North Houston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Downtown Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

705 North Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
Smack in the center of Dallas lies your stylishly modern home set in an equally impressive building with amenities including an outdoor terrace, an onsite dog park, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an infinity edge pool with two hot tubs. Its Texas, after all so why not go big? As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This deluxe 899 sf one-bedroom/one-bathroom gem boasts designer details throughout and features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private balcony, plank hardwood flooring, and a spa-like deep soaking tub. Its also delivered fully furnished with bespoke furniture, a chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 N Houston Street have any available units?
705 N Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 N Houston Street have?
Some of 705 N Houston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 N Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
705 N Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 N Houston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 N Houston Street is pet friendly.
Does 705 N Houston Street offer parking?
No, 705 N Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 705 N Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 N Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 N Houston Street have a pool?
Yes, 705 N Houston Street has a pool.
Does 705 N Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 705 N Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 705 N Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 N Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
AMLI Design District
1400 Hi Line Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University