All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7043 Arboreal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7043 Arboreal Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7043 Arboreal Drive

7043 Arboreal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7043 Arboreal Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS REMODEL! Including just serviced HVAC and all New Duct work. Located on one of the Nicest Tree-Lined Streets in Merriman Manor featuring CONTEMPORARY STYLES with TRADITIONAL WARMTH. OPEN floor plan, Extensive HAND-SCRAPED HARDWOODs, NEW Carpet & Tile, ALL New int. DOORS & energy EFFICIENT WINDOWS, REMODELED KCHN with over-sized Tile, NEW ss Appliances: Gas Range & Oven, plus Convection oven, built-in Microwave & Soft-Close Cabinets & drawers (all NEW 2017 & 2018). Recent HVAC, Hot Water Heater, & Electrical Panel! Remodeled Bathrooms include Soaking Tub & Body Spray showers. Master Bedroom has His & Her Closet spaces. Storage! Irrigation system. Great location: Close to White Rock Lake and trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7043 Arboreal Drive have any available units?
7043 Arboreal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7043 Arboreal Drive have?
Some of 7043 Arboreal Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7043 Arboreal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7043 Arboreal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7043 Arboreal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7043 Arboreal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7043 Arboreal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7043 Arboreal Drive offers parking.
Does 7043 Arboreal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7043 Arboreal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7043 Arboreal Drive have a pool?
No, 7043 Arboreal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7043 Arboreal Drive have accessible units?
No, 7043 Arboreal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7043 Arboreal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7043 Arboreal Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University