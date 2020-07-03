7043 Arboreal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS REMODEL! Including just serviced HVAC and all New Duct work. Located on one of the Nicest Tree-Lined Streets in Merriman Manor featuring CONTEMPORARY STYLES with TRADITIONAL WARMTH. OPEN floor plan, Extensive HAND-SCRAPED HARDWOODs, NEW Carpet & Tile, ALL New int. DOORS & energy EFFICIENT WINDOWS, REMODELED KCHN with over-sized Tile, NEW ss Appliances: Gas Range & Oven, plus Convection oven, built-in Microwave & Soft-Close Cabinets & drawers (all NEW 2017 & 2018). Recent HVAC, Hot Water Heater, & Electrical Panel! Remodeled Bathrooms include Soaking Tub & Body Spray showers. Master Bedroom has His & Her Closet spaces. Storage! Irrigation system. Great location: Close to White Rock Lake and trails!