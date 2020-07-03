7043 Arboreal Drive

Amenities
GORGEOUS REMODEL! Including just serviced HVAC and all New Duct work. Located on one of the Nicest Tree-Lined Streets in Merriman Manor featuring CONTEMPORARY STYLES with TRADITIONAL WARMTH. OPEN floor plan, Extensive HAND-SCRAPED HARDWOODs, NEW Carpet & Tile, ALL New int. DOORS & energy EFFICIENT WINDOWS, REMODELED KCHN with over-sized Tile, NEW ss Appliances: Gas Range & Oven, plus Convection oven, built-in Microwave & Soft-Close Cabinets & drawers (all NEW 2017 & 2018). Recent HVAC, Hot Water Heater, & Electrical Panel! Remodeled Bathrooms include Soaking Tub & Body Spray showers. Master Bedroom has His & Her Closet spaces. Storage! Irrigation system. Great location: Close to White Rock Lake and trails!