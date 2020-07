Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful one level half duplex with nice sized living and dining room. Kitchen and breakfast room equipped with cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Full sized stacked washer and dryer in utility closet off of breakfast room. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet and en-suite bath. Covered patio and fenced backyard. One car, private, detached garage with opener. Located close to hike and bike trails, retail shops and DART rail.