7012 Lindsley

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

A Must See....Charming, light filled 3 bed, 2 bath Tudor in historic Santa Monica-Hollywood Heights. Large adjacent living and dining with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Beautiful details throughout. Separate laundry off kitchen. Peaceful screened in porch of master bedroom. Gated driveway, one car garage with attached office. Covered front porch with swing. Awesome neighborhood with easy access to Santa Fe Bike Trail, Lindsley Park, close to Arboretum, Downtown Dallas and East Dallas.