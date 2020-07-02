All apartments in Dallas
7006 Huff Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7006 Huff Trail

7006 Huff Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7006 Huff Trail, Dallas, TX 75214
White Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Lakewood home just down the street from White Rock Lake. Enjoy indoor and outdoor living with covered patio. 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with open kitchen to dining and living rooms. Zoned to Lakewood Elementary, which is the top Dallas ISD school in the city. Located in a quiet spot in the middle of Dallas yet perfect for athletes that enjoy jogging, biking and walk trails. Lake activities - fishing, sailing, paddle boarding - are at your back door. Great location for a family or any relocation to Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 Huff Trail have any available units?
7006 Huff Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 Huff Trail have?
Some of 7006 Huff Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 Huff Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Huff Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Huff Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7006 Huff Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7006 Huff Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7006 Huff Trail offers parking.
Does 7006 Huff Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 Huff Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Huff Trail have a pool?
No, 7006 Huff Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7006 Huff Trail have accessible units?
No, 7006 Huff Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Huff Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7006 Huff Trail has units with dishwashers.

