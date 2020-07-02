7006 Huff Trail

Amenities

Lovely Lakewood home just down the street from White Rock Lake. Enjoy indoor and outdoor living with covered patio. 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom with open kitchen to dining and living rooms. Zoned to Lakewood Elementary, which is the top Dallas ISD school in the city. Located in a quiet spot in the middle of Dallas yet perfect for athletes that enjoy jogging, biking and walk trails. Lake activities - fishing, sailing, paddle boarding - are at your back door. Great location for a family or any relocation to Dallas.