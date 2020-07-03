Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
697 Park St
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
697 Park St
697 North Peak Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
697 North Peak Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new duplex in McGregor, fenced back yard! - Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in McGregor! Stained concrete floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops and fenced backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 697 Park St have any available units?
697 Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 697 Park St currently offering any rent specials?
697 Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 697 Park St is pet friendly.
Does 697 Park St offer parking?
No, 697 Park St does not offer parking.
Does 697 Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 697 Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 Park St have a pool?
No, 697 Park St does not have a pool.
Does 697 Park St have accessible units?
No, 697 Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 697 Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 697 Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 697 Park St have units with air conditioning?
No, 697 Park St does not have units with air conditioning.
