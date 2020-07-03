All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6950 Casa Loma Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:22 PM

6950 Casa Loma Avenue

6950 Casa Loma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6950 Casa Loma Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
guest suite
Gorgeous re-mastered Austin stone gem on oversized lot in coveted Lakewood Elementary! Features open FP with gorgeous chef's kitchen - Carrara marble + black granite, soft-close cabinets and commercial grade appliances. Private study off formal LR downstairs along with full guest suite and family room down. Master and 2 additional BRs up. Immaculate master suite features freestanding tub, huge WIC and frameless shower. Home is perfect for entertaining with front courtyard AND grassy backyard. This home boasts the charm of Lakewood with its Austin stone facade merged w- the modern amenities of today - CAT5 wiring, spray-foam insulation, surround sound, tankless HWH. Perfect for today's modern family living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6950 Casa Loma Avenue have any available units?
6950 Casa Loma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6950 Casa Loma Avenue have?
Some of 6950 Casa Loma Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6950 Casa Loma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6950 Casa Loma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6950 Casa Loma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6950 Casa Loma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6950 Casa Loma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6950 Casa Loma Avenue offers parking.
Does 6950 Casa Loma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6950 Casa Loma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6950 Casa Loma Avenue have a pool?
No, 6950 Casa Loma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6950 Casa Loma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6950 Casa Loma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6950 Casa Loma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6950 Casa Loma Avenue has units with dishwashers.

