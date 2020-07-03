6950 Casa Loma Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous re-mastered Austin stone gem on oversized lot in coveted Lakewood Elementary! Features open FP with gorgeous chef's kitchen - Carrara marble + black granite, soft-close cabinets and commercial grade appliances. Private study off formal LR downstairs along with full guest suite and family room down. Master and 2 additional BRs up. Immaculate master suite features freestanding tub, huge WIC and frameless shower. Home is perfect for entertaining with front courtyard AND grassy backyard. This home boasts the charm of Lakewood with its Austin stone facade merged w- the modern amenities of today - CAT5 wiring, spray-foam insulation, surround sound, tankless HWH. Perfect for today's modern family living!