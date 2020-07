Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright Light Filled 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths and 2 Car Garage. Full Size Washer Dryer in Hallway and Plenty of Storage. 2 Living Spaces and Nice Size Backyard. Hardwood Floor Throughout. New Roof, HVAC and Water Heater. Walk to Katy Trail and Half a Mile to White Rock Lake and DART Station. Award-winning Lakewood Elementary School. Plenty of Room For Any Size Pets. Available for Immediate Occupancy.