6930 Brierfield Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Location, Location. This beautiful and totally remodeled home is well-seated off I35 with easy access to I20, minutes away from downtown Dallas. House features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a full well-built carport, large pantry, an attached laundry room, large front yard and oversized backyard with a brand new iron gate. And, of course, open concept kitchen with large quartz countertops, island bar, brand new cabinets stainless still appliances, new windows throughout, wooden like tiles, new HVAC system, new hot water heater, new roof. This is a must see house, please bring your buyers and investor.