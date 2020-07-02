All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

6930 Brierfield Drive

6930 Brierfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6930 Brierfield Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Location, Location. This beautiful and totally remodeled home is well-seated off I35 with easy access to I20, minutes away from downtown Dallas. House features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a full well-built carport, large pantry, an attached laundry room, large front yard and oversized backyard with a brand new iron gate. And, of course, open concept kitchen with large quartz countertops, island bar, brand new cabinets stainless still appliances, new windows throughout, wooden like tiles, new HVAC system, new hot water heater, new roof. This is a must see house, please bring your buyers and investor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Brierfield Drive have any available units?
6930 Brierfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Brierfield Drive have?
Some of 6930 Brierfield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Brierfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Brierfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Brierfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6930 Brierfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6930 Brierfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Brierfield Drive offers parking.
Does 6930 Brierfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Brierfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Brierfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6930 Brierfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Brierfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6930 Brierfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Brierfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 Brierfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

