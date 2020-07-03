6915 Clearhaven Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Outstanding neighborhood, in a very central location. This fantastic 1 story house with a great floorpan gets tons of natural light. Front living area can be living or dining. The big living area views front courtyard, and rear deck. Master suite has it's own siting area is spacious and over looks the courtyard as well. Other bedrooms are split. The kitchen is a nice space with granite countertops. We are pet friendly and looking for non-smokers. We do all the paperwork, Tar application and tenant selection criteria.