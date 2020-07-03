All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:17 PM

6915 Clearhaven Drive

6915 Clearhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6915 Clearhaven Drive, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Outstanding neighborhood, in a very central location. This fantastic 1 story house with a great floorpan gets tons of natural light. Front living area can be living or dining. The big living area views front courtyard, and rear deck. Master suite has it's own siting area is spacious and over looks the courtyard as well. Other bedrooms are split. The kitchen is a nice space with granite countertops. We are pet friendly and looking for non-smokers. We do all the paperwork, Tar application and tenant selection criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Clearhaven Drive have any available units?
6915 Clearhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Clearhaven Drive have?
Some of 6915 Clearhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Clearhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Clearhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Clearhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6915 Clearhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6915 Clearhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6915 Clearhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 6915 Clearhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 Clearhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Clearhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 6915 Clearhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6915 Clearhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 6915 Clearhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Clearhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6915 Clearhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

