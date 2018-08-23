All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6907 Rolling Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6907 Rolling Creek Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6907 Rolling Creek Lane

6907 Rolling Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6907 Rolling Creek Lane, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,424 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4630557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6907 Rolling Creek Lane have any available units?
6907 Rolling Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6907 Rolling Creek Lane have?
Some of 6907 Rolling Creek Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6907 Rolling Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6907 Rolling Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6907 Rolling Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6907 Rolling Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6907 Rolling Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6907 Rolling Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 6907 Rolling Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6907 Rolling Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6907 Rolling Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6907 Rolling Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 6907 Rolling Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 6907 Rolling Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6907 Rolling Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6907 Rolling Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University