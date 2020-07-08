All apartments in Dallas
6902 E Mockingbird Lane
6902 E Mockingbird Lane

6902 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
White Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming brick home on Mockingbird Lane. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and dining with ceiling fans, large bedrooms also with ceiling fans and natural light to enjoy. Huge eat in kitchen, lots of cabinet space and natural light to brighten your mornings. Large backyard for family gathering and lots of fun times! Easy access to Central Expressway, Northwest Highway, 635, and I-30. Great location! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 E Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
6902 E Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6902 E Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 6902 E Mockingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 E Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6902 E Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 E Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6902 E Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6902 E Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6902 E Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 6902 E Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 E Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 6902 E Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6902 E Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 6902 E Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 E Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 E Mockingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

