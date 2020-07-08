6902 E Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming brick home on Mockingbird Lane. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and dining with ceiling fans, large bedrooms also with ceiling fans and natural light to enjoy. Huge eat in kitchen, lots of cabinet space and natural light to brighten your mornings. Large backyard for family gathering and lots of fun times! Easy access to Central Expressway, Northwest Highway, 635, and I-30. Great location! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.