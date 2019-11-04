6845 Winchester Street, Dallas, TX 75231 Merriman Park - University Manor
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Merriman Park. Home is move in ready! This home home features wood flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and overlooks the oversized back yard. The home has had many updates including fresh paint to the exterior. View this home today! There is a nonrefundable application fee of $50 per each adult over the age of 18. Owner will consider a shorter term lease. The security deposit of $2300 is due in certified funds at lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
