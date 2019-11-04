All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6845 Winchester Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6845 Winchester Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6845 Winchester Street

6845 Winchester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6845 Winchester Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Merriman Park - University Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Merriman Park. Home is move in ready! This home home features wood flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and overlooks the oversized back yard. The home has had many updates including fresh paint to the exterior. View this home today! There is a nonrefundable application fee of $50 per each adult over the age of 18. Owner will consider a shorter term lease. The security deposit of $2300 is due in certified funds at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6845 Winchester Street have any available units?
6845 Winchester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6845 Winchester Street have?
Some of 6845 Winchester Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6845 Winchester Street currently offering any rent specials?
6845 Winchester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6845 Winchester Street pet-friendly?
No, 6845 Winchester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6845 Winchester Street offer parking?
No, 6845 Winchester Street does not offer parking.
Does 6845 Winchester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6845 Winchester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6845 Winchester Street have a pool?
No, 6845 Winchester Street does not have a pool.
Does 6845 Winchester Street have accessible units?
No, 6845 Winchester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6845 Winchester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6845 Winchester Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University