6842 Vineridge Drive

Warm, bright One Story traditional home with vaulted ceiling.This home features an Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, convection oven. Hand scraped hardwoods floor in bedrooms & living spaces. Large Living Areas with View of Covered Stone Patio and Pool! Lovely landscaped yard. The electric gate is perfect for the privacy. Great for Entertaining! The master suite is spacious with French doors that open to the patio and a large spa like bath. Fourth bedroom would make a great playroom or study. The entire air conditioning and furnace system have been replaced as well as one of the water heaters (in the attic).A Must see! Pool and Yard Care Provided with Lease.