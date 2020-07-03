All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6842 Vineridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6842 Vineridge Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:08 AM

6842 Vineridge Drive

6842 Vineridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6842 Vineridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Warm, bright One Story traditional home with vaulted ceiling.This home features an Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, convection oven. Hand scraped hardwoods floor in bedrooms & living spaces. Large Living Areas with View of Covered Stone Patio and Pool! Lovely landscaped yard. The electric gate is perfect for the privacy. Great for Entertaining! The master suite is spacious with French doors that open to the patio and a large spa like bath. Fourth bedroom would make a great playroom or study. The entire air conditioning and furnace system have been replaced as well as one of the water heaters (in the attic).A Must see! Pool and Yard Care Provided with Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6842 Vineridge Drive have any available units?
6842 Vineridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6842 Vineridge Drive have?
Some of 6842 Vineridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6842 Vineridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6842 Vineridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6842 Vineridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6842 Vineridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6842 Vineridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6842 Vineridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6842 Vineridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6842 Vineridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6842 Vineridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6842 Vineridge Drive has a pool.
Does 6842 Vineridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6842 Vineridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6842 Vineridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6842 Vineridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University