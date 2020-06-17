All apartments in Dallas
6829 Day Street
6829 Day Street

6829 Day Street · No Longer Available
Location

6829 Day Street, Dallas, TX 75227

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 bedroom and an extra room that has its own separate entrance (could be used a study, office or nursery. One bathroom with vintage tile. Home has original hardwood floors that are in great condition. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. Large enclosed back yard with garage, carport and extended driveway Mud room with washer and dryer hookup and an enclosed screened in patio porch with direct access to carport and garage.Fenced backyard.
Close to shopping, freeways and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 Day Street have any available units?
6829 Day Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 Day Street have?
Some of 6829 Day Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 Day Street currently offering any rent specials?
6829 Day Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 Day Street pet-friendly?
No, 6829 Day Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6829 Day Street offer parking?
Yes, 6829 Day Street offers parking.
Does 6829 Day Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 Day Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 Day Street have a pool?
No, 6829 Day Street does not have a pool.
Does 6829 Day Street have accessible units?
No, 6829 Day Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 Day Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6829 Day Street has units with dishwashers.

