6829 Day Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

Well maintained 2 bedroom and an extra room that has its own separate entrance (could be used a study, office or nursery. One bathroom with vintage tile. Home has original hardwood floors that are in great condition. Plenty of cabinet and closet space. Large enclosed back yard with garage, carport and extended driveway Mud room with washer and dryer hookup and an enclosed screened in patio porch with direct access to carport and garage.Fenced backyard.

Close to shopping, freeways and schools.