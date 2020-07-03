All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:24 AM

6817 Truxton Drive

6817 Truxton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6817 Truxton Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a great opportunity to live in the sought-after Merriman Park Estates! This charming house is on a great lot on a quiet street located walking distance to the neighborhood park. Currently the home has three designated bedrooms however the owners will convert the third living space to a fourth bedroom (there is a full bathroom down the hall) or can leave it as is depending on how the tenant would like it. Updated kitchen with double ovens and gas stove includes the refrigerator! A giant backyard with tons of grass and large patio is the perfect place for relaxing outside. This home has it all for living and entertaining. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Truxton Drive have any available units?
6817 Truxton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 Truxton Drive have?
Some of 6817 Truxton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 Truxton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Truxton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Truxton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6817 Truxton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6817 Truxton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6817 Truxton Drive offers parking.
Does 6817 Truxton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6817 Truxton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Truxton Drive have a pool?
No, 6817 Truxton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6817 Truxton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6817 Truxton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Truxton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 Truxton Drive has units with dishwashers.

