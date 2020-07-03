6817 Truxton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

What a great opportunity to live in the sought-after Merriman Park Estates! This charming house is on a great lot on a quiet street located walking distance to the neighborhood park. Currently the home has three designated bedrooms however the owners will convert the third living space to a fourth bedroom (there is a full bathroom down the hall) or can leave it as is depending on how the tenant would like it. Updated kitchen with double ovens and gas stove includes the refrigerator! A giant backyard with tons of grass and large patio is the perfect place for relaxing outside. This home has it all for living and entertaining. Don't miss out!