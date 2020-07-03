6817 Truxton Drive, Dallas, TX 75231 Lake Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
What a great opportunity to live in the sought-after Merriman Park Estates! This charming house is on a great lot on a quiet street located walking distance to the neighborhood park. Currently the home has three designated bedrooms however the owners will convert the third living space to a fourth bedroom (there is a full bathroom down the hall) or can leave it as is depending on how the tenant would like it. Updated kitchen with double ovens and gas stove includes the refrigerator! A giant backyard with tons of grass and large patio is the perfect place for relaxing outside. This home has it all for living and entertaining. Don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
