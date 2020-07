Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Lakewood home, with an abundance of space with over 2,650 sqft-3 beds-3 baths+3LAs. Versatile floor plan for today's lifestyle with renovated eat-in kitchen & movable island, large rear den with access to side-rear yards, formals, master with balcony overlooking yard, and two secondary bed+bath up. Gleaming hardwoods in the majority of the home. Master bath retreat with double sinks, walk-in shower. 2 outdoor areas.