Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6801 Abrams Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6801 Abrams Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:11 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6801 Abrams Road
6801 Abrams Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6801 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6801 Abrams Road have any available units?
6801 Abrams Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6801 Abrams Road currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Abrams Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Abrams Road pet-friendly?
No, 6801 Abrams Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6801 Abrams Road offer parking?
No, 6801 Abrams Road does not offer parking.
Does 6801 Abrams Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Abrams Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Abrams Road have a pool?
Yes, 6801 Abrams Road has a pool.
Does 6801 Abrams Road have accessible units?
No, 6801 Abrams Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Abrams Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Abrams Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 Abrams Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6801 Abrams Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University