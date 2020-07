Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully updated home with many thoughtful additions in centrally located Northeast Dallas. Original wood floors, fully refinished, two living areas, gorgeous stonework added to front of house and back covered porch - tons of curb appeal! Huge back yard with an insulated, wired shed. Master bedroom has it's own designated bath. Ample closet space in all bedrooms. Very near White Rock Lake, Northpark Mall, and lots more! Welcome Home!