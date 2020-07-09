6625 Bandera Avenue

Amenities

Luxury Drexel Park Hollow Condo features upscale finishes throughout in premium location! First floor unit features gourmet kitchen with professional grade amenities including stainless steel appliances, Subzero fridge, double Thermador ovens, Wolf range with granite counters. Floorplan features spacious bedrooms with spa boutique like bathrooms, ample closet space, and second private courtyard. Huge living room features beautiful fireplace,wood flooring and private courtyard. HOA includes gated parking below the unit with private elevator to 1st floor, valet trash,ground maintenance, and onsite gym available for owners. Pristine condition with all new paint and carpet this home is ready for move-in!