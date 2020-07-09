All apartments in Dallas
6625 Bandera Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:41 AM

6625 Bandera Avenue

6625 Bandera Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6625 Bandera Avenue, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
trash valet
Luxury Drexel Park Hollow Condo features upscale finishes throughout in premium location! First floor unit features gourmet kitchen with professional grade amenities including stainless steel appliances, Subzero fridge, double Thermador ovens, Wolf range with granite counters. Floorplan features spacious bedrooms with spa boutique like bathrooms, ample closet space, and second private courtyard. Huge living room features beautiful fireplace,wood flooring and private courtyard. HOA includes gated parking below the unit with private elevator to 1st floor, valet trash,ground maintenance, and onsite gym available for owners. Pristine condition with all new paint and carpet this home is ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 Bandera Avenue have any available units?
6625 Bandera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 Bandera Avenue have?
Some of 6625 Bandera Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Bandera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Bandera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Bandera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6625 Bandera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6625 Bandera Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6625 Bandera Avenue offers parking.
Does 6625 Bandera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 Bandera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Bandera Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6625 Bandera Avenue has a pool.
Does 6625 Bandera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6625 Bandera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Bandera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6625 Bandera Avenue has units with dishwashers.

