2 Bedroom, 1 bath studio duplex on serene creek lot in Lakewood. Garage is sheet-rocked. Newly refinished hardwoods, fresh paint, new fridge, dishwasher and hot water heater and just remodeled bath with white subway tile and wood-look tile floor. Pantry and stackable washer and dryer in kitchen. Backyard is an oasis in the city. Absolutely NO smoking. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis for an additional deposit. Monthly plus bills. Security Deposit. 1 year term at least.