660 S Pearl Expy

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move in ready 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome located in Dallas' Farmers Market Square. Spacious living area with energy efficient appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer, 2 car garage all included. Down stairs has a large guest bedroom with a full shower. 4th floor rooftop has hands down, the best view of the Dallas Skyline. Across the street from Dallas' all new farmers market. Restaurants, shops, and all your gardening needs. This property is also right across from the community pool.