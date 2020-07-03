All apartments in Dallas
660 S Pearl Expy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

660 S Pearl Expy

660 South Pearl Expressway · No Longer Available
Location

660 South Pearl Expressway, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome located in Dallas' Farmers Market Square. Spacious living area with energy efficient appliances, refrigerator, washer and dryer, 2 car garage all included. Down stairs has a large guest bedroom with a full shower. 4th floor rooftop has hands down, the best view of the Dallas Skyline. Across the street from Dallas' all new farmers market. Restaurants, shops, and all your gardening needs. This property is also right across from the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 S Pearl Expy have any available units?
660 S Pearl Expy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 S Pearl Expy have?
Some of 660 S Pearl Expy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 S Pearl Expy currently offering any rent specials?
660 S Pearl Expy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 S Pearl Expy pet-friendly?
No, 660 S Pearl Expy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 660 S Pearl Expy offer parking?
Yes, 660 S Pearl Expy offers parking.
Does 660 S Pearl Expy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 S Pearl Expy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 S Pearl Expy have a pool?
Yes, 660 S Pearl Expy has a pool.
Does 660 S Pearl Expy have accessible units?
No, 660 S Pearl Expy does not have accessible units.
Does 660 S Pearl Expy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 S Pearl Expy has units with dishwashers.

