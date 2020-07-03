All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:05 AM

6561 Axton Lane

6561 Axton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6561 Axton Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Ridgewood Park

Amenities

Charming jewel in popular established neighborhood just minutes from White Rock Lake, hike-bike trails, shopping, & schools. Gorgeous drive-up with lush yard & fabulous wide front porch. Home features light interior, large windows to the floor, hrdwd floors throughout, & stone fireplace in living room. Open living & dining areas offer ample space for entertaining. NO CARPET! Master has private bath. Kitchen has granite, ss appliances, 4-burner gas c-top, recently replaced oven, pantry, breakfast area & door to lrg grassy bkyrd. Recently replaced washer & dryer in hall closet stay. Detached garage & gated driveway allow for plenty of off-street parking. Close to Dart Station and easy commute to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6561 Axton Lane have any available units?
6561 Axton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6561 Axton Lane have?
Some of 6561 Axton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6561 Axton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6561 Axton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6561 Axton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6561 Axton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6561 Axton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6561 Axton Lane offers parking.
Does 6561 Axton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6561 Axton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6561 Axton Lane have a pool?
No, 6561 Axton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6561 Axton Lane have accessible units?
No, 6561 Axton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6561 Axton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6561 Axton Lane has units with dishwashers.

