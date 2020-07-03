6561 Axton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming jewel in popular established neighborhood just minutes from White Rock Lake, hike-bike trails, shopping, & schools. Gorgeous drive-up with lush yard & fabulous wide front porch. Home features light interior, large windows to the floor, hrdwd floors throughout, & stone fireplace in living room. Open living & dining areas offer ample space for entertaining. NO CARPET! Master has private bath. Kitchen has granite, ss appliances, 4-burner gas c-top, recently replaced oven, pantry, breakfast area & door to lrg grassy bkyrd. Recently replaced washer & dryer in hall closet stay. Detached garage & gated driveway allow for plenty of off-street parking. Close to Dart Station and easy commute to downtown.