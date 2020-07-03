6550 Shady Brook Ln

Amenities
You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.
NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES
One- and two-bedroom residences
Attached and detached garage options
Pool
Poolside grilling area
Private fitness center
Gated community
Creek views (select units)
Easy access to Northwest Highway
Access to The Village Lifestyle Center
Access to The Village Fit
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!